Republican Steve Chan declares victory in heated State Senate race, ousting incumbent Iwen Chu

Steve Chan (left) and Iwen Chu (right) faced off in the heated race for State Senate District 17, with Chan emerging victorious on Election Night. The former U.S. Marine and NYPD sergeant appeared to unseat the Democratic incumbent in a closely watched contest across Brooklyn’s southern neighborhoods.

Republican challenger Steve Chan was poised to unseat Democratic incumbent Iwen Chu in state Senate District 17 on Tuesday night, earning 28,501 votes to Chu’s 22,919 with 94% of the vote counted as of just before 11 p.m.

A retired U.S. Marine and New York City Police Department Sergeant, Chan moved to Bay Ridge from Hong Kong with his family at age 11, and has lived in Bensonhurst since 1992.

After he retired from the police force, Chan became deeply involved at his childrens’ schools, per his campaign website, where he served as a PTA president, a member of the School Leadership Team, and a Title I chairperson.

Chan’s campaign website is light on policy statements, but says he remains dedicated to public service, and values “personal responsibility and community improvement,” two tenets he said are “central to the American Dream.”

Endorsed by the Brooklyn Conservative Party and Vito LaBella — the Republican who ran against Chu in 2022 and this year mounted a campaign against Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes — Chan has been vocally supportive of the New York City Police Department and has joined local politicians, including Democratic Council Member Susan Zhuang, in speaking out against a proposed homeless shelter on 86th St. in Bensonhurst.

He has also used his social media platforms to speak out in support of former president Donald Trump. In July, after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, Chan posted on X, “The far left wants President Trump dead because he loves America, wants to protect our borders and citizens. (Thank heavens he’s ok). Now, who’s the real enemy of America?”

In a statement, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said Kings County “picked the best candidate.”

“We are thrilled to pick up a Republican seat in New York City and welcome the first Asian-American Republican state senator to our conference,” he said. “Tonight, Kings County overwhelmingly made their voices heard and demanded real change in their state government. I applaud Steve Chan and his campaign on his victory and look forward to working with Senator-elect Chan and the rest of our colleagues in the Republican conference to make New York safer and more affordable. Kings County picked the best candidate tonight. Our conference stands ready to continue our work, and we will not rest until it’s done.”

Chu was first elected in 2022, eking out a narrow victory over Republican Vito LaBella to represent Brooklyn’s first Asian-majority state Senate district, which encompasses parts of Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Kensington and Sunset Park.

The incumbent appeared to concede to a crowd of family, friends and supporters at Park Asia in Dyker Heights.

“The people made a decision, and of course, we tried, we fought, we hope we gained the trust,” Chu said. “I totally respect the result.”

She went on to thank her supporters for a hard-fought race.

“I am so proud of every one of you, because this journey — [it was] not just me fighting for this one,” Chu said. “It’s hundreds of you, thousands of you — tens of thousands of you who voted for me. I really appreciate the trust, the opportunity and, again, I can only say that this was not an easy fight.”

The race for State District 17 wasn’t the only close call in southern Brooklyn on election night. Around 11 p.m., Democrat Chris McCreight conceded the race for the 46th Assembly District to incumbent Republican Alec Brook-Krasny, who is poised to secure re-election with over 52% of the vote. Meanwhile, the race for Assembly District 45 appeared too close to call.

Additional reporting by Meaghan McGoldrick O’Neil