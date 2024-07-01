Dancehall icon Shaggy headed to Coney Island to celebrate Federation Sounds’ 25th anniversary

Legendary dancehall artist and Brooklynite Shaggy will stop by the Coney Island Amphitheater on July 7 to celebrate Federation Sounds 25th anniversary.

Get ready to groove, Brooklyn!

Iconic reggae coalition Federation Sound is turning 25 years old this year, and to celebrate their music legacy, they’re throwing a 25th anniversary bash on July 7 with special performances.

The main event features none other than Grammy-nominated Brooklynite Shaggy, the man behind the infamous “It Wasn’t Me.” Music lovers will also get to experience the inimitable Sister Nancy, the “Bam Bam” queen who’s been sampled by everyone from Rihanna to Missy Elliott.

The show will go on as a part of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, with performances taking over stages across the city all summer long.

Federation Sound has been the heartbeat of New York City’s Jamaican music scene, bringing the island vibes to the Big Apple and beyond. Federation Sound is gathering an all-star cast of reggae legends and dancehall royalty for the free July 7 show at the Coney Island Amphitheater.

Other special guests include Tanto Metro & Devonte, the Jamaican duo behind the 1997 hit “Everyone Falls in Love,” which topped the Billboard reggae charts and cemented their place in dancehall history. Rounding out the lineup are Tifa, Mr. Lexx, Red Fox & Screechy Dan, Iotosh, and more.

Federation Sound’s Kenny Meez, Max Glazer, DJ Danglez, DJ Mace, Alric & Boyd have curated this unforgettable celebration, showcasing the best of Jamaican dancehall, reggae, and roots music.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the energy and rhythms that have defined this iconic sound system for a quarter-century.

For more information and updates, head to the City Parks Foundation website.