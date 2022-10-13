Shooting victim found on empty school bus in Kensington: Cops

Cops say a man with gunshot wounds was found on an empty school bus in Kensington early Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained injuries to his right arm, according to a Police Department spokesperson.

The man was discovered in an otherwise unoccupied school vehicle at around 11:14 a.m. and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, according to authorities.

There is no known suspect at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Year-to-date, there has been just one other reported shooting in the 66th Precinct as of Oct. 9, when the most recent Police Department data is available. The 66th Precinct encompasses Midwood and Kensington, where Thursday’s victim was found.

It is not immediately clear where the shooting itself occurred.