Man shot in East New York hours after Crown Heights mass shooting injures 12

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the East New York Houses in Brooklyn on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. A 45-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Housing detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in East New York that left a man wounded, less than 14 hours after a mass shooting in Crown Heights killed three people and injured nine others.

Police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation around 5:45 p.m. found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head outside 1260 Sutter Ave. in the Cypress Hills Houses. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Emergency Services Unit officers recovered three shell casings at the scene.

The shooting came after three men and nine others were wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday inside a club named Taste of the City, located at 903 Franklin Ave. Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.