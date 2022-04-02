Take a bite out of that! Smorgasburg returns to Prospect Park, starting this weekend

It’s back!

Smorgasburg, the seasonal food market that captivates the curiosity and relieves the appetite of thousands through the warmest weekends of the year, will make a triumphant return to Prospect Park this weekend.

The 2022 iteration of the outdoor food fest will bring new vendors, tech improvements and more deals than ever, according to organizers, who say they’ll continue to collaborate with sellers to offer an array of unique and nutritional pickings.

This year, more than 60 returning vendors will hit the ‘Burg, with about a dozen new names also slated to join the lineup. New faces will include Birria LES — a pandemic-born eatery that serves up Tijuana-style birria tacos, broth for dipping and vegetarian esquites. Bronx-based Black Rican Vegan, also a pandemic child, will offer Soul and Puerto Rican comfort food. Their menu includes mofongo, vegan chicharron, oyster mushroom burgers, guava and cheese empanadas.

Fan-favorite plates like the Jamaican-inspired tacos by 2 Girls Cookshop, Thai-Vietnamese bahn mi and pad thai from the Bronx’s Mama’s Cupboard and craft cocktails from Last Call Mixology will all be on the menu. Other returning Smorgasburg veterans include Bona Bona Ice Cream, Carlito’s, Mao’s Bao, Destination Dumplings, and Vaquero Elotes.

Smorgasburg is the largest weekly open-air food market in America, often referred to as the “Woodstock of eating.” Since its first opening in 2011, the grub-fest has been an opportunity for local businesses to increase sales and reach new clients.

The brand has since partnered with Rethink Food, a New York City-based nonprofit focused on creating a sustainable and equitable food system by providing nutritious meals to underserved communities and keep involved restaurants in business.

New logistics will let attendees skip lines by ordering through the Uber Eats app by setting “Smorgasburg” as their address. A $5 dollar discount can also be applied on any $14 dollars by order using the code “SMORGASBURG.”

The Prospect Park pop-up will open on Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill, near the Lincoln Road entrance, from 11 am to 6 pm every Sunday and runs through Oct. 30. Smorgasburg’s Saturday pop-up along the Williamsburg’s waterfront is expected to restart in June.