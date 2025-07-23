Spectrum introduces ASL interpreting services at stores in Bay Ridge, Park Slope and more

A new program launched by telecommunications giant Spectrum will offer virtual American Sign Language across 20 stores citywide — with four in Brooklyn.

Customers visiting Spectrum locations in Bay Ridge (531 86th St.), Downtown Brooklyn (523 Fulton St.), Park Slope (522 5th Ave.) and Williamsburg (177 North 7th St.) can now access an on-demand ASL interpreter via their smartphone or table.

Developed in partnership with Sorenson Communications — a global leader in interpreting services — the platform enables customers to scan a QR code upon entering the store, instantly connecting them with certified ASL interpreters who assist real-time conversations. in an effort to make the service accessible for deaf and hard of hearing customers.

According to the NYC Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, over 175,000 deaf and hard of hearing individuals live in the city, and 3% of Kings County residents have a hearing disability. This, per Spectrum’s Vice President of Accessibility, Steven Raymond, makes the move a “natural next step.”

“With a large Deaf population in New York City and sign language among the many languages used here, expanding the service here ensures our customers have access for a seamless experience,” Raymond said. “The virtual ASL interpreting service offers Deaf customers a more efficient and smoother interaction with our store specialists.”

The company initiated the process with a pilot program in Rochester last year. Both companies are already established leaders in accessibility, making Forbes’ new “Accessibility 100” list.

The four locations in Brooklyn are just four of 20 participating in the program, with six in Manhattan, seven in Queens, one in Staten Island and two in New Jersey.