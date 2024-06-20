Stuyvesant Heights man gets 17 years to life for knifepoint sexual assault

Leroy Hatcher dragged the 62-year-old victim into a nearby alley and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

A Stuyvesant Heights man was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman as she walked to work in 2021.

Leroy Hatcher, 44, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on June 18 after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse on May 30.

On Feb. 6, 2021, the 62-year-old victim was walking near 482 Kosciuszko St. in Stuyvesant Heights at around 5:45 a.m. when Hatcher approached her from behind, grabbed her by the hair, covered her mouth, and forced her into an alley, according to the District Attorney’s office.

During the assault, Hatcher threatened the woman as she struggled to get away by putting a knife to her throat. He then removed her pants and underwear, and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage from the surrounding area captured Hatcher in the area on the morning of the assault, according to prosecutors who said he was positively identified by his parole officer.

DNA evidence also linked Hatcher to the crime. A condom recovered from the alley had his DNA as well as the victim’s, prosecutors said.

“This horrific and violent attack on an innocent woman shocks the conscience, and the depravity of the crime warrants today’s lengthy prison sentence,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “We are steadfast in our commitment to seeking justice for all victims of sexual violence and continuing the progress we have made making Brooklyn safer for everyone.”