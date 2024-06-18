Family seeks justice for Sunset Park man killed by allegedly unlicensed moped rider

82-year-old Efrain Barreto was struck by 32-year-old Abed Abed, of Bay Ridge, as he crossed the street near the intersection of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The daughter of a Sunset Park man who was fatally struck by an allegedly unlicensed moped rider earlier this month maintains that the misdemeanor charges against the suspect are too lenient and called on the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office to include manslaughter.

On June 3, 82-year-old Efrain Barreto was struck by 32-year-old Abed Abed, of Bay Ridge, as he crossed the street near the intersection of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue.

According to an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, Abed was riding a 2023 Gas Powered Jiajue 150 moped northbound on Fifth Avenue, approaching the intersection of 60th Street, at around 5 p.m.

After traveling through the intersection, Abed struck Barreto as he was attempting to cross the roadway, mid-block, from the east sidewalk to west sidewalk, approximately 19 feet north of 60th Street, authorities said.

EMS transported Barreto to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 6.

Abed remained on scene following the incident and was arrested later that evening. He now faces a litany of motor vehicle charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating out of appropriate class.

Barreto’s daughter, Vivian, appeared at Community Board 7’s meeting on June 12, the day after laying her father to rest, to appeal to fellow community members to back her cause.

“It is not okay that this guy is out on a misdemeanor,” Vivian Barreto told the CB7 meeting. “This guy got on his vehicle intentionally knowing that his license was suspended, evading police and disrespecting the laws that all of you including myself abide by.”

It’s understood that manslaughter charges were not pursued against Abed as the incident is viewed as an accident. According to law enforcement sources, security footage allegedly shoes Abed attempting to break before crashing into Barreto, who was crossing the street mid-block. It is also alleged that Abed was not seen to be driving recklessly prior.

Vivian’s husband, Paul Osborne, told the meeting that the couple do not see Barreto’s death as an accident: “In our opinion, it was intentional and he should not have been driving that scooter that day.”

Efrain Barreto, originally from Puerto Rico, was a Sunset Park resident since 1967 and was a staple in the community, according to Vivian.

“He helped migrants and immigrants alike. He put myself and my brother through school, and did the best that he could and was a very humble man,” Vivian said. “I can’t get my father back but I can get your help.”

Abed could not be reached for comment. The DA’s office declined to comment on the calls for additional charges.