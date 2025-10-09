Suspect in fatal Jay Street beating charged with murder, robbery

David Mazariegos was arrested Tuesday for the fatal beating of Nicola Tanzi at the Jay Street-MetroTech station.

The suspect who allegedly beat a man to death at the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Cops said 25-year-old David Mazariegos was arrested in Times Square on Tuesday night after nearby officers recognized him from a photo distributed by the NYPD. He was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, records show, on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and identity theft. Mazariegos pleaded not guilty on both charges and was released but immediately re-arrested to face additional charges in Brooklyn.

Officers marched Mazariegos out of the 84th Precinct in Downtown Brooklyn in handcuffs late Wednesday night. He is slated to be arraigned on charges of murder, robbery, and criminal possession of stolen property in Brooklyn court on Thursday, records show.

The man allegedly brutally attacked 64-year-old Bensonhurst resident Nicola Tanzi at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on Oct. 7.

Mazariegos “didn’t like the way [Tanzi] looked at him” as Tanzi held a gate open for Mazariegos to pass through, according to the Daily News, and attacked the 64-year-old, leaving him unconscious and unresponsive “with trauma about the body,” police said. The alleged attacker also reportedly stole Tanzi’s wallet before he fled the station and boarded a Bronx-bound 2 train at the nearby Hoyt Street station.

Tanzi was rushed to rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died shortly after the attack.

Per Gothamist, Tanzi was a security guard who was active in the local Catholic community.

