Police cuffed three teenagers on Sunday night for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Coney Island, and charged a 13-year-old with murder.

According to investigators, Nyheem Wright was slashed in the torso near a Rite Aid at West 30th Street and Mermaid Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Paramedics rushed the bloodied teen to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment, but doctors later pronounced him dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers from the 60th Precinct arrested and charged three boys on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11:45 p.m.

Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

One of the boys, a 13-year-old, has been charged with murder. Two others, aged 14 and 15, are also facing assault and gang assault charges in the case.

Two days after the brutal murder, the family of Nyheem Wright launched a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses and to aid their pursuit of justice in this case.

“Nyheem attended high school and is highly praised by the administrative staff, as well as his teachers. He went to school and worked as hard as any ambitious kid determined to write his own narrative,” Nyheem’s mother, Simone Brooks, wrote.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had collected $4,250 of a stated goal of $15,000.

Those looking to contribute to the fundraiser may do so at the verified GoFundMe webpage.