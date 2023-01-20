Three Maples wants to be your new favorite Bed-Stuy bar

A new bar in Bedford-Stuyvesant has opened and is aiming to become a new local favorite among Brooklynites.

Three Maples, owned and operated by chefs Maria Dela Cruz, Matthew Lief and Michael Felix, is a 46-seat bar and restaurant at 1452 Fulton St. which specializes in American food with multi-cultural influences.

“Our mission will always be to create unfussy, delicious and fun food,” Lief said after the restaurant opened on Jan. 11. “We create truly American food through our unique lens, collective experiences, and backgrounds of southern California, Mexican, Korean, Filipino, and New York Jewish culture.”

The Three Maples menu is jam packed with beloved bar food classics like fish and chips and burgers, but also includes unexpected and exciting flavors with treats like their blistered shishito peppers served with sesame and a yuzu vinaigrette.

Of course, Three Maples specializes in delicious beverages as well and the establishment serves a variety of wine and beer as well as seven signature cocktails – all highly curated by Jeff Kay, formerly of the Astor Room.

One of these specialty cocktails is the Oaxacan Wedding which features mezcal, carpano antica and molé bitters among other delicious ingredients.

The house speciality however, is the Triple M 15, named in honor of the bar’s three owners. This drink features brown butter washed bourbon, berkshire maple syrup and orange bitters.

Three Maples is located at 1452 Fulton St. in Brooklyn and is open every day of the week except Monday and Tuesday, with a daily happy hour at 4 p.m.

To learn more about Three Maples, visit their website at www.threemaplesbk.com