Three people shot in Williamsburg, one victim in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Williamsburg on Thursday afternoon.

Police cordoned off the building at 666 Broadway, near the intersection 0f Cook Street and Manhattan Avenue, shortly after 3:30 pm on June 3, when the shots allegedly rang out.

Cops said that it was unclear what the motive for the shooting was, and would not say if a suspect was yet in custody.

Year-to-date as of May 30, there were four shooting incidents in the 90th Precinct, where Thursday’s shooting occurred, according to NYPD data. That’s one less than last year, when the area had seen five shooting incidents in that time-frame.

This story is developing. Check back for details.