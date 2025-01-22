Limited-run art exhibition, ‘Tides at Gowanus Wharf,’ brings nabe’s industrial heritage to new development

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A limited-run art exhibition at a new luxury development in Gowanus marries the nabe’s industrial history with its more high-end future.

“Tides at Gowanus Wharf,” featuring works by five local artists, will run for three days at the new Union Channel building on Third Avenue starting Jan. 24. Union Channel, the first of four residential buildings at Gowanus Wharf, is set to open this spring.

The nine-story building, designed by Fogarty Finger, is a mark of a new era in Gowanus — the post-rezoning era. Constructed as a result of the rezoning, Union Channel features a modern, angular facade and luxury amenities — a rooftop pool, a gym, and sleek design; as well as a number of affordable apartments necessitated by the rezoning.

But, located just a few blocks from the Gowanus Canal, the site has a lot of history. It was formerly home to the South Brooklyn Casket Company, and before that served as a timber yard, a paint shop, and an FDNY vehicle repair shop. Like many sites in Gowanus, it had to be remediated before it could be developed, documents show, as the soil and groundwater were contaminated with volatile organic chemicals.

Curated by Arts Gowanus, the works in “Tides at Gowanus Wharf” draw on the neighborhood’s “industrial heritage.” Artists David Barthold, Miska Draskoczy, Jill Inbar, Gil Kuno, and Jos Prol created large-scale 2-D works, sculptures, and more for the show. Several pieces are made from material found in Gowanus itself, like driftwood pulled from the canal.

“We wanted to lean into the character that we see in Gowanus Wharf’s branding, as well as making sure that all of the works reference the neighborhood’s industrial character,” said Johnny Thornton, executive director of Arts Gowanus, in a statement. “And of course, all artwork was made by Gowanus artists.”

Maintaining the nabe’s artistic history and character was critical for Gowanus residents leading up to the rezoning, as rising rents had already displaced many local artists. Arts Gowanus was a critical part of negotiations with the city and developers, and recently launched a lottery for affordable artist studios in the area.

“As developers, we have ensured that Union Channel will not only provide exceptional living experiences, but also reflect its Gowanus surroundings and foster a sense of community and connection among residents,” said Nicholas Silvers, founding partner of Gowanus Wharf developer Tavros Capital. “We love Gowanus and are dedicated to building relationships and partnerships with the cultural nonprofits and programs that have been embedded in the neighborhood for decades.”

The exhibit opens at Union Channel, 240 Third Ave. between Sackett and Union streets on Jan. 24 and will be on display from 12-6 p.m. until Jan. 26.