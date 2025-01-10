Brooklyn backs LA: Time Out Market launches fundraiser for wildfire relief

Embers swirl through the air as strong winds fan the flames of the Eaton Fire on Jan. 7, 2024, in Pasadena, California. A powerful Santa Ana wind event has heightened the threat of wind-driven wildfires, fueling devastation from blazes like the Palisades Fire near Santa Monica, the most destructive in the county’s history.

With apocalyptic scenes unfolding across Los Angeles County due to devastating wildfires, Brooklyn-based businesses are stepping up to help.

Through Sunday, Jan. 19, Time Out Market New York is partnering with the Red Cross Wildfire Relief to host a promotion on select beverages. The Dumbo-based market will donate 100% of proceeds from two drinks — the Blueberry Margarita and the Cucumber & Jalapeño Spritz mocktail — to aid those affected by the disaster, one of the most destructive in the country’s history.

Los Angeles County is grappling with catastrophic damage as wildfires, including the Eaton Fire and the historic Palisades Fire, have destroyed entire neighborhoods. An estimated 10,000 structures have been lost, and tens of thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, leaving communities in desperate need of support.

More than 200 American Red Cross workers are on the ground assisting residents in southern California, while the organization itself partners with other groups and businesses like Time Out to raise funds for relief efforts.

“This initiative is an opportunity to bring the DUMBO community together for a cause that reaches far beyond Brooklyn,” said a representative from Time Out Market New York. “We’re proud to partner with the Red Cross Wildfire Relief and these brands to make a tangible impact.”

In addition to the market’s donation, beverage sponsors Tromba Tequila, Italicus, and Hagave have pledged to contribute $1 for each drink sold.

A handful of other North Brooklyn businesses are gearing up to give back, Greenpointers first reported.

Coz Salon is hosting a supply drive for essentials like toiletries and blankets, while Behrhaus is organizing baby product donations for families in need. Speakeasy Rentals is offering free rooms in Williamsburg this month to displaced individuals, and Pilates BKLYN will donate all proceeds from Saturday’s 2 p.m. class to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Archestratus is planning a bake sale fundraiser on Jan. 25, inviting locals to bake or buy for the cause, and Big Night is donating 10% of sales this weekend to support firefighters.