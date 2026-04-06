New York City’s first Trans Art Fest showcases, connects and empowers trans artists

Carter Shocket (right), a Brooklyn-based textile artist and curator at Eleventh Hour Art, is the founder of Trans Art Fest, a two-month community-driven festival in New York City showcasing the work of over 120 trans artists through exhibitions and events that celebrate trans creativity and visibility.

Art has long served as a powerful tool of resistance, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities, especially during periods of repression.

At New York City’s first Trans Art Fest, a two-month grassroots, community-driven art program organized by trans artists, allies and curators, the festival celebrates trans creativity while connecting, supporting and empowering trans artists at a time when the transgender community faces growing discrimination and hostility.

More than 120 trans artists are showcasing their work in 12 all-trans exhibitions and over 20 events, including workshops in glassblowing, embroidery, screen printing, somatic movement, mending and figure drawing, along with trans cinema screenings and a comedy night.

Carter Shocket, a Brooklyn-based textile artist and curator at Eleventh Hour Art in Brooklyn Heights, founded and curates the festival. He told Brooklyn Paper that previous summer group shows he organized for all-trans artists were valuable for connecting trans artists with trans curators.

“They kind of felt like they happened and then they were over, like it wasn’t a long-lasting kind of project. It was just a flash-in-the-pan kind of thing,” Shocket said.

After a friend asked him about his dreams and vision for the future, Shocket began organizing a festival featuring trans art and performances, collaborating with like-minded members of the art community, including Arts Gowanus.

“I think, like people were really excited by the idea of being a part of a festival and showing trans artists,” Shocket said. “It has grown exponentially, way, way bigger than I had actually even thought was possible.”

The festival runs through the end of May. Shocket said the community’s enthusiastic support has been inspiring, particularly during a difficult period for transgender people.

“I think a lot of times, definitely not intentionally, trans artists are reduced to a single story, or we’re expected to make art about specific things; typically, like our bodies, our trauma, our transitions,” he said. “So showing so much trans art and showing it with trans curators and so many having so many different opportunities and ways to present work, it’s really breaking apart that expectation, and it’s really allowing us to be shown and seen in our full complex way, our full complex selves, and our full complex art.”

Some festival highlights include:

“Alchemists” — exploring how queer bodies, lives, and desires interact with and transform the natural world.

— exploring how queer bodies, lives, and desires interact with and transform the natural world. “A Tender Touch” — an exhibition featuring all Black trans artists, focusing on love: self-love, love of community and nature, and expansive romantic love.

Both shows open April 11 at Eleventh Hour Art, 61 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights. “Alchemists” runs 4–7 p.m., and “A Tender Touch” runs 7–9 p.m., both continuing through May 24.

Puffin Brooklyn, 227 5th Ave., Park Slope, hosts “Starling Skies,” a show by and for trans youth and adults. It includes an evening of short films by trans youth and a reading of young trans writers presented by Chrysalis Magazine. The opening reception is April 18, 1–4 p.m., and the exhibition runs through May 17.

“Kinetic Kim,” an outdoor exhibition by Neptune in June, is on display at Warren St. Marks Community Street between 4th and 5th avenues. Featuring 15 trans artists, the show spans ceramics, metalwork, fiber, assemblage, resin sculpture, installation, and panel painting, highlighting the history of community gardens as queer sanctuaries and organizing hubs. The opening reception is April 18, 2–4 p.m., and the show continues through May 30.

“Basketdolls – In Transition Show and Trans Art Fest” takes place at Thomas Boyland Park basketball courts in Bushwick on May 30 at 3 p.m. The event features an art show curated by Brooklyn-based, trans-led basketball community Basketdolls, along with a game and music. The festival’s finale also marks the start of Pride Month.

“Just that show in particular just really exemplifies what is possible when we are empowered to show our art on our own terms and with our own community. And I’m really excited about it,” Shocket said.

For a full line-up of exhibitions, events, and participating artists and galleries, visit transartfest.com.