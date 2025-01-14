Two-alarm fire leaves Bath Beach home uninhabitable

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A two-alarm fire tore through a Bath Beach residence on Sunday evening, leaving the building severely damaged and uninhabitable.

The blaze started on the porch of the three-unit, two-story home on Cropsey Avenue around 4 p.m., per the FDNY. Flames engulfed the front of the home, requiring a response from 106 firefighters from 25 units.

Firefighters brought the flames under control by 5:35 p.m., per the FDNY, just over an hour after they first got the call. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order on the property, records show, after the FDNY requested a structural inspection due to “extensive smoke and fire damage.” According to the request, the home’s structural elements were charred, the door and windows were removed, and the roof was open to the elements after the fire and the firefighting effort.

It was not immediately clear if the home was occupied at the time of the fire, or if any residents were displaced. Records show that the home was purchased in 2024 by Ansar Community Center Inc., an LLC connected with the Al-Ansar Center, a mosque on Bath Avenue. Al-Ansar did not immediately return request for comment.

— Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell