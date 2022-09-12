Two dead within hours in separate Brooklyn slays

Two people were killed within hours of one another in separate killings across Brooklyn on Sept. 11, police say.

Anthony Pierre, 29, was pronounced deceased at Kings County Hospital after being ambushed at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on East 29th Street in Flatbush, according to authorities. Police say Pierre was walking up the street when an unknown individual crossed the street and fired their weapon, striking him in the head and chest.

Police are investigating but have not publicly identified any suspects.

About seven hours later, police responded to a 911 call on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, discovering 35-year-old Desmond Holmes of NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay with a stab wound in his chest. Holmes was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An unnamed individual was taken into custody but police did not say if he was a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Overall, murders and shootings remain down in Brooklyn this year compared to 2021, according to NYPD statistics. The NYPD has recorded 93 murders and 337 shooting incidents in the borough so far this year, compared to 101 murders and 367 shootings at this point last year.