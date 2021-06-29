Two dogs die in Marine Park house fire

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two dogs tragically died in a fire that engulfed their house in Marine Park on Monday, trapping the canines inside as the flames overwhelmed the two-story brick building.

The inferno broke out at 1839 E. 38th St. near Avenue R, where Danise Pimpinella and her fiancé Sean Sheridan left the two hound mixes, Ryder and Walker, at around 10:30 am.

FDNY and Pimpinella, who came home from work after hearing about the fire, attempted to rescue the dogs while smoke billowed up from the basement, but their efforts were too late.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the dying pooches but they were unsuccessful, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

One family member collapsed, overcome with grief, upon seeing the dogs.

Firefighters managed to place the flames under control by 11:40, according to authorities, who said that one woman was treated for minor injuries.

A colleague of Pimpinella has started a GoFundMe for the family, who not only lost Ryder and Walker, but also most of their belongings. The GoFundMe has raised over $20,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY.