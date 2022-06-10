Two injured in late night blaze on Prospect Place

Two people were injured Thursday night in an all-hands-on-deck fire on Prospect Place in Ocean Hill.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on the third floor of 1797 Prospect Place, near Saratoga Avenue, where first responders arrived to find heavy flames and smoke billowing out of the windows.

Residents were also seen fleeing down the three-story building’s fire escapes.

Fire suppression units used two hose-lines to knock down the fire inside a third floor apartment unit.

Searches throughout the top floor were negative and the fire was placed under control at 11:45 p.m.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation of the city fire marshal.