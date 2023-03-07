Two teenagers shot outside Sunset Park high school

Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight just steps from a high school in Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. alerting them to the shooting at a convenience store on the corner of Fourth Avenue and 36th Street, which is directly across from P.S. 371.

When first responders arrived, they found two 18-year-old male victims lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to their arms and backs.

First responders rushed the teens to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition, where they are expected to recover from their wounds.

Meanwhile, NYPD officers took two persons-of-interest into custody for questioning, though charges have yet to be filed.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 26, when the most recent NYPD statistics are available, the Five Boroughs had seen 166 victims of gun violence.

The 72nd Police Precinct, which covers the area where Tuesday’s shooting occurred, had only seen two other gun violence victims since the beginning of the new year.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.

