Fire breaks out at vacant Flatlands home: FDNY

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A fire broke out in a vacant Flatlands home on Thursday evening, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1602 E. 56th St. to find fire on the roof and second floor of a two-story attached brick home at about 11 p.m. Personnel quickly deployed two hose lines to extinguish the blaze and searched the abandoned building for squatters, but did not find anyone inside.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire, per the FDNY, and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors have filed multiple complaints about an illegal auto business being operated out of the home, per Department of Buildings records. It is not clear how long the home has been vacant.

— Additional reporting by Kirstyn Brendlen.