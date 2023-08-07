Victim in stable condition after Crown Heights shooting: NYPD

Police from the 77th Precinct are investigating after a 31-year-old was shot on Sunday evening.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on Prospect Place on Sunday evening.

According to police, locals called 911 after shots rang out near the corner of Franklin Avenue in northern Crown Heights at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, whose name was not released, with one gunshot wound to the shoulder. Paramedics loaded the man into an ambulance and transported him to NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County, where he was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Cops have yet to identify a suspect or a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

So far this year, there have been 12 shootings in the 77th Precinct, where the incident took place, per NYPD data, down slightly from the same time span last year, when 16 shootings were reported.

Last month, cops arrested and charged a man who allegedly shot two people — killing one — at a Crown Heights apartment building just blocks from where Sunday’s incident took place.