Brooklyn-born jewelry brand Catbird celebrates 20th birthday in Williamsburg

In 2004, Brooklynite Rony Vardi opened her first store on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg. Catbird, in the beginning, sold an eclectic assortment of items: clothes, art supplies, candles, and jewelry.

Twenty years later, the business has found its niche and flourished. Catbird now has nine locations across the country, and its demi-fine jewelry has become a viral sensation. The brand’s delicate rings and necklaces are popular with models, influencers, and everyday New Yorkers, and videos of people getting the popular “Forever Bracelets” zapped onto their arms are everywhere on social media.

For its 20th birthday, the brand is inviting locals to celebrate right in the center of Williamsburg, where it all began. On Sept. 14, Catbird will celebrate throw its 20th birthday party at the Williamsburg flagship store on North 7th Street, just blocks from its original location.

The sparkling party will offer raffle prizes; a prize jar filled with envelopes, which attendees can select to find vouchers for discounts, necklaces, and other jewelry; and free gift bags included with every purchase of $200 or more. At the Williamsburg store exclusively, Catbird leaders will serve up a special Luckybird birthday cake.

“At Catbird, our jewelry is created to be a part of the many chapters, milestones and celebrations of our customers’ lives,” Vardi said in a statement. “We are so grateful and honored to celebrate our own momentous milestone — 20 years of Catbird —surrounded by those we have come to know and love in the city where it all began.”

All of Catbird’s jewelry is crafted in the store’s Brooklyn Navy Yard Studio by a team of about 40 jewelers, and the brand says it uses all recycled and ethically-sourced metals and diamonds. The store stocks hundreds of pieces — from simple chains and thin stacking rings, a hallmark of the brand, to engagement rings and celebrity collaborations.

To celebrate two decades in business, Catbird released a special limited-run birthday collection, with just five items – all “shiny solid gold classics, reimagined,” per the website.

The collection includes a small swan feather charm, a thin gold stacking ring, tiny alphabet stud earrings, and, the most popular item, a “Hang in There” kitten charm, featuring a miniature gold kitten dangling from a gold chain, a lá the inspirational classroom posters. Days before the 20th birthday party, the kitten charm was already sold out, with potential buyers able to join a waitlist to buy when it’s back in stock.

Catbird also offers New York City mementos in its permanent collection. A series of small gold “City Charms” pay homage to the sights and sounds of the city, like pretzels, bodega coffee, and yellow taxicabs.

“Williamsburg will always hold a special place in our hearts as we continue to spread our wings and bring the magic of Catbird to new heights,” she said.