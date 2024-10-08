City announces $3.9 million restoration of landmark Weeksville Hunterfly Road Houses

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and Department of Design and Construction have launched a $3.9 million restoration project for the historic Hunterfly Road Houses at the Weeksville Heritage Center, officials announced Monday.

The DDC, overseeing the project for the DCLA, said it will restore the exterior of the landmark houses, built in the 1800s on the border of today’s Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant, which are a significant part of New York City’s African American history. Upgrades include a climate-controlled cellar, outdoor lighting, and additional improvements for the Weeksville Heritage Center, Brooklyn’s largest African American cultural institution.

The Heritage Center educates the public about Weeksville, one of the largest free Black communities in pre-Civil War America, and preserves the Hunterfly Road Houses that were built between 1840 and 1880. The houses reflect the homes of free African Americans in the 19th century and were rediscovered and acquired by the museum in 1968.

“This work represents a significant step in making sure that the Hunterfly Road Houses are here for generations to come,” said Dr. Raymond Codrington, president and CEO of Weeksville Heritage Center. “These houses embody the distinct history of freedom and self-determination that the founders of Weeksville used to build this community. Today we honor the people and effort it took to build and then preserve these houses while we also look forward to the future of Weeksville Heritage Center and our community.”

The restoration project, set for completion by spring 2026, will focus on the houses’ exteriors, including the façades, siding, windows, doors, and front porches. The roofs will also be repaired, with damaged gutters, leaders, and wood brackets replaced to maintain structural integrity.

One house, built in 1869, will receive a climate-controlled storage room in its cellar to preserve historical artifacts. Upgraded plumbing, exterior lighting, and enhanced CCTV monitoring systems are also part of the renovation.

“The restoration of the Hunterfly Road Houses is vital to the preservation of Brooklyn’s African American history,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “These homes tell the story of a thriving free Black community in Weeksville and serve as a testament to the resilience and lasting legacy of these Brooklynites. I commend the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYC Department of Design and Construction for preserving this piece of history, and I look forward to seeing how the restored houses uplift and educate visitors and community members.”

Weeksville, founded by former slave James Weeks in 1838, thrived as a hub for African Americans after New York State abolished slavery in 1827. The community, which grew to around 500 residents by the 1850s, had its own churches, schools, businesses, and even a newspaper, The Freedman’s Torchlight. However, as modern development expanded in Brooklyn, Weeksville began to fade, with much of it forgotten by the 1960s.

In 1968, four houses on Hunterfly Road were rediscovered, leading to efforts by historian James Hurley, Joseph Haynes, and Pratt Institute students to preserve the structures, which were threatened with demolition. The houses were designated New York City landmarks in 1970 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. Today, the site remains the only African American historic site in the Northeast located on its original property.

“I was proud to represent Weeksville in the New York City Council and have been a strong supporter of both the Heritage Center and this project,” said Council Member Chi Ossé. “I could not be more thrilled that we are breaking ground. Weeksville is central to the history of our city and, specifically, Black Brooklyn. Its preservation is imperative to understanding our past and wielding its lessons to build a stronger and more just future.”