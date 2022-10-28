What Brooklyn voters need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voters in Brooklyn and throughout the city can participate in early voting, which kicks off Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6.
This election cycle will be the first after new congressional districts were drawn. Democrats in New York had hoped to use the new map to favor them; however, a Republican lawsuit resulted in a more neutral map. New York races will be hard to predict as we head toward November’s critical midterm elections.
Early voting
Below, see the schedule for early voting polling sites:
Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find your early voting polling site at vote.nyc/sites.
Who’s on the ballot?
Not every local race is competitive — in Democrat-heavy Brooklyn, some incumbents are cruising to their next term unopposed. But some longtime politicos are facing challengers from the opposing party, and, thanks to redistricting, districts old and new are gearing up for some interesting races.
Here’s who’s running for what (and here’s which races are tight):
Assembly districts
AD44 – Parts of Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Kensington, and Borough Park
- Democrat – Robert Carroll (incumbent)
- Republican – Brenda Horton
AD45 – Manhattan Beach, parts of Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay
- Democrat – Steven Cymbrowitz (incumbent)
- Republican – Michael Novakhov
AD46 – Parts of Coney Island, Dyker Heights, and Fort Hamilton
- Democrat – Mathylde Frontus (incumbent)
- Republican – Alec Brook-Krasny
AD47 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Gravesend and Bensonhurst
- Democrat – William Colton (incumbent)
- Republican – Dmitriy Kugel
AD49 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Borough Park, Bensonhurst and Sunset Park
- Democrat – Peter J. Abbate, Jr. (Incumbent)
- Republican – Lester Chang
AD51 – Sunset Park, Red Hook
- Democrat – Marcela Mitaynes (incumbent)
- Republican – Timothy Peterson
AD52 – Navy Yard, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, parts of Carroll Gardens and Gowanus
- Democrat – Jo Anne Simon (incumbent)
- Republican – Brett Wynkoop
AD54 – Parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens
- Democrat – Erik Dilan (incumbent)
- Republican – Korshed A. Chowdhury
AD55 – Parts of Ocean Hill, Brownsville, and Bedford-Stuyvesant
- Democrat – Latrice Walker (incumbent)
- Republican – Berneda Jackson
AD58 – East Flatbush, parts of Canarsie, Brownsville
- Democrat – Monique Chandler-Waterman (incumbent)
- Republican – Monique Allen-Davy
Congressional districts
NY-7: Williamsburg, Greenpoint, parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens
- Democrat – Nydia Velázquez (incumbent)
- Republican – Juan Pagan
NY-8: Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, parts of East New York and Bedford-Stuyvesant
- Democrat – Hakeem Jeffries (incumbent)
- Republican – Yuri Dashevsky
NY-9: Crown Heights, Flatbush, parts of Kensington, Midwood, and Brownsville
- Democrat – Yvette Clarke (incumbent)
- Republican – Menachem Raitport
NY-10: Sunset Park, Red Hook, Gowanus, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, parts of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, and Manhattan
- Democrat – Dan Goldman
- Republican – Benine Hamdan
NY-11: Fort Hamilton, Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Staten Island
- Democrat – Max Rose
- Republican – Nicole Malliotakis (incumbent)
Senatorial districts
SD17 – Parts of Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Kensington, and Sunset Park
- Democrat – Iwen Chu
- Republican – Vito LaBella
SD23 – Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Sea Gate
- Democrat – Jessica Scarcella-Spanton
- Republican – Joseph Tirone Jr.
SD26 – DUMBO, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights
- Democrat – Andrew Gounardes
- Republican – Brian Fox
Citywide proposals
Make sure to turn your ballot over, where you will find four proposals regarding the environment, racial justice and more for New Yorkers to have a say on.
- Proposal Number 1, an Amendment: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN AIR AND GREEN JOBS Environmental Bond Act of 2022
- To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the “Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean energy projects.
- Proposal Number 2, a Question: Add a Statement of Values to Guide Government
- This proposal would amend the New York City Charter to add a preamble, which would be an introductory statement of values and vision aspiring toward “a just and equitable city for all” New Yorkers, and include in the preamble a statement that the city must strive to remedy “past and continuing harms and to reconstruct, revise and reimagine our foundations, structures, institutions and laws to promote justice and equity for all New Yorkers.” The preamble is intended to guide the city government in fulfilling its duties.
- Proposal Number 3, a Question: Establish a Racial Equity Office, Plan and Commission
- This proposal would amend the City Charter to Require citywide and agency-specific Racial Equity Plans every two years. The plans would include intended strategies and goals to improve racial equity and to reduce or eliminate racial disparities. It would also establish an Office of Racial Equity and appoint a chief equity officer to advance racial equity and coordinate the city’s racial equity planning process. The office would support city agencies in improving access to city services and programs for those people and communities who have been negatively affected by previous policies or actions, and collect and report data related to equity. It would establish a Commission on Racial Equity, appointed by city elected officials. In making appointments to this commission, elected officials would be required to consider appointees who are representative of or have experience advocating for a diverse range of communities. The commission would identify and propose priorities to inform the racial equity planning process and review agency and citywide Racial Equity Plans.
-
- Proposal Number 4, a Question: Measure the True Cost of Living
- This proposal would amend the City Charter to require the city to create a “true cost of living” measure to track the actual cost in New York City of meeting essential needs, including housing, food, childcare, transportation and other necessary costs, and without considering public, private or informal assistance, in order to inform programmatic and policy decisions. It would require the city government to report annually on the “true cost of living” measure.
What’s next?
Not sure if redistricting changed your usual districts? Use THE CITY’s “Have I Been Redistricted?” tool to find out, and visit the Board of Elections website to find your poll site, see a sample ballot, and get familiar with the candidates
Early voting for the general election begins tomorrow. New Yorkers must be registered to vote in the election, and the registration deadline in-person and by mail was Oct. 14. Find your Election Day polling site at vote.nyc/site.