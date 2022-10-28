What Brooklyn voters need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voters in Brooklyn and throughout the city can participate in early voting, which kicks off Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6.

This election cycle will be the first after new congressional districts were drawn. Democrats in New York had hoped to use the new map to favor them; however, a Republican lawsuit resulted in a more neutral map. New York races will be hard to predict as we head toward November’s critical midterm elections.

Early voting

Below, see the schedule for early voting polling sites:

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find your early voting polling site at vote.nyc/sites.

Who’s on the ballot?

Not every local race is competitive — in Democrat-heavy Brooklyn, some incumbents are cruising to their next term unopposed. But some longtime politicos are facing challengers from the opposing party, and, thanks to redistricting, districts old and new are gearing up for some interesting races.

Here’s who’s running for what (and here’s which races are tight):

Assembly districts

AD44 – Parts of Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Kensington, and Borough Park

Democrat – Robert Carrol l (incumbent)

Republican – Brenda Horton

AD45 – Manhattan Beach, parts of Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay

AD46 – Parts of Coney Island, Dyker Heights, and Fort Hamilton

AD47 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Gravesend and Bensonhurst

AD49 – Parts of Dyker Heights, Borough Park, Bensonhurst and Sunset Park

AD51 – Sunset Park, Red Hook

Democrat – Marcela Mitaynes (incumbent)

Republican – Timothy Peterson

AD52 – Navy Yard, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, parts of Carroll Gardens and Gowanus

AD54 – Parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens

Democrat – Erik Dilan (incumbent)

Republican – Korshed A. Chowdhury

AD55 – Parts of Ocean Hill, Brownsville, and Bedford-Stuyvesant

Democrat – Latrice Walker (incumbent)

Republican – Berneda Jackson

AD58 – East Flatbush, parts of Canarsie, Brownsville

Congressional districts

NY-7: Williamsburg, Greenpoint, parts of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Queens

NY-8: Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, parts of East New York and Bedford-Stuyvesant

NY-9: Crown Heights, Flatbush, parts of Kensington, Midwood, and Brownsville

Democrat – Yvette Clarke (incumbent)

Republican – Menachem Raitport

NY-10: Sunset Park, Red Hook, Gowanus, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, parts of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, and Manhattan

NY-11: Fort Hamilton, Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Staten Island

Senatorial districts

SD17 – Parts of Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Kensington, and Sunset Park

SD23 – Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Sea Gate

SD26 – DUMBO, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights

Citywide proposals

Make sure to turn your ballot over, where you will find four proposals regarding the environment, racial justice and more for New Yorkers to have a say on.