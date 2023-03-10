‘The Blacklist’ crew member indicted over fatal W’burg hit and run

A 67-year-old Queens man was indicted on second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in connection with a hit and run that killed a grandmother in Williamsburg, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Thursday.

Daniel K. Buckley is facing up to fifteen years in prison if convicted over the November 28 incident in which he allegedly struck 59-year-old Leah Kohn in the crosswalk on Taylor Street.

Prosecutors in the case allege that Buckley fled the scene without stopping as Kohn, who had the right of way, lay bleeding on the pavement.

Kohn was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where she died on December 17 due to complications from blunt force trauma to the head.

On the evening of the incident, Buckley was leaving work at Brooklyn Navy Yard where he was employed as a swing truck operator for the television series ‘The Blacklist.’

“Instead of stopping to call an ambulance or offer aid, this defendant heartlessly left the scene after he allegedly struck and fatally injured a beloved grandmother and cherished member of the community,” said Gonzalez. “After a thorough investigation, we will now seek to hold the defendant accountable for his dangerous and criminal conduct. I am committed to keeping Brooklyn’s streets safe for all people.”

At about 5:35 p.m, he took the exit onto Kent Avenue, driving his 2005 GMC Envoy across the two-way street and into oncoming traffic, according to video surveillance obtained by the DA during the investigation.

It is then alleged that Buckley made an illegal turn onto Taylor Street to avoid colliding with two vehicles traveling on Kent Avenue, striking Kohn in the crosswalk

Prosecutors said that the surveillance footage shows Buckley allegedly leaving the scene without stopping for Kohn who lay severely injured in the street.

According to the indictment, Buckley was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, two counts of failure to yield, improper driving on roadways laned for traffic, violating a pedestrian’s right of way in a crosswalk, and making an illegal left turn.

He was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court Thursday before Justice Matthew Sciarrino and ordered released without bail. He will return to court on May 19.