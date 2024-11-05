Work begins on McGuinness Boulevard redesign, ‘substantial completion’ expected by the end of the year

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Change is coming to McGuinness Boulevard.

The city last week started the long-awaited overhaul of the southern half of the roadway, from Calyer Street to Meeker Avenue, and work is expected to last several weeks.

“Our redesign will make McGuinness Boulevard safer for everyone on the street — whether you’re biking, walking, or riding a bicycle,” said Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, in a statement. “We anticipate some minor delays during our implementation and we appreciate New Yorkers’ patience as we deliver this life-saving work.”

Prep work is underway, according to the DOT, and on Monday the agency continued to reconfigure traffic as it began to remove existing street markings. Weather permitting, most of the work is expected to be completed during daylight hours — meaning drivers can expect delays and new traffic patterns if they’re taking McGuinness Boulevard before nightfall.

The redesign will remove one lane of vehicle traffic on the southern half of the roadway, in favor of a parking-protected bike lane, pedestrian islands to shorten crossing times and improve visibility, and designated loading zones. Work is expected to be “substantially completed” by the end of the year, per DOT.

The work is a success for local advocates and elected officials, who have worked for years to overhaul the dangerous McGuinness Boulevard. Last summer, after two years of workshops and public outreach, Mayor Eric Adams shot down DOT’s decision to redesign the whole of McGuinness Boulevard.

After several flip-flops — the most recent of which saw the city change its plans for the southern half of the road twice in quick succession — the northern half of McGuinness Boulevard retained both vehicle traffic lanes, and received protected bike lanes. The redesign being installed on the southern half was initially planned for the entire length of the road.