The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

A child is recovering in the hospital on Tuesday after a driver struck the boy in Fort Greene while he was chasing a ball into the street.

According to police, the child ventured into the roadway while running down a basketball near the intersection of Lafayette and Classon avenues at around 3:46 p.m.

As he wandered into the car lane, the driver behind the wheel of a black Ford sedan struck him — sending the child tumbling to the pavement, police said.

The child is reportedly nine years old.

Paramedics rushed to the scary scene and rushed the boy to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment of wounds to his knee, elbow and lip. He is expected to recover from his injuries, according to authorities.

The 44-year-old driver, meanwhile, remained on the scene until police arrived.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident happened within the NYPD’s 88th Police Precinct, where some Fort Greene residents lamented the porous design of the road, citing meager efforts by the city to remedy the situation with additional lighting.

“This is why they put those lights here,” they said. “They thought this would stop this — it hasn’t.”

So far this year, over 4,000 pedestrians have been injured on the streets of the Big Apple, according to the data-tracking website CrashMapper.

