This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fort Greene

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A child is recovering in the hospital on Tuesday after a driver struck the boy in Fort Greene while he was chasing a ball into the street. 

According to police, the child ventured into the roadway while running down a basketball near the intersection of Lafayette and Classon avenues at around 3:46 p.m.

As he wandered into the car lane, the driver behind the wheel of a black Ford sedan struck him — sending the child tumbling to the pavement, police said.

Police responded to a call of a child hit by a vehicle in the late afternoon on June 27.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The child is reportedly nine years old. 

Paramedics rushed to the scary scene and rushed the boy to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment of wounds to his knee, elbow and lip. He is expected to recover from his injuries, according to authorities. 

The 44-year-old driver, meanwhile, remained on the scene until police arrived. 

The child was reportedly running after a ball when he was hit by the car.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The incident happened within the NYPD’s 88th Police Precinct, where some Fort Greene residents lamented the porous design of the road, citing meager efforts by the city to remedy the situation with additional lighting. 

“This is why they put those lights here,” they said. “They thought this would stop this — it hasn’t.”

So far this year, over 4,000 pedestrians have been injured on the streets of the Big Apple, according to the data-tracking website CrashMapper.

For more coverage of Fort Greene, head to BrooklynPaper.com.

Jada Camille

Jada Camille is a Nashville native who recently relocated to Brooklyn. She graduated from Lee University in Tennessee with a BA in Digital Media Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. When she isn’t writing you can find her wandering the streets of Brooklyn, being a self-professed coffee snob or watching her favorite comfort shows.

