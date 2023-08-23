17-year-old shot in the back in Bergen Beach home: NYPD

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back in Bergen Beach on Tuesday evening.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back in a Bergen Beach house Tuesday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred near East 70th Street and Avenue N at approximately 10:15 p.m. Authorities arrived on the scene after a 911 call, and emergency responders brought the teenaged victim to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Cops said the gunman, who remains unidentified, fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction. The victim was reportedly attending a house party at the time of the shooting.

As of Aug. 23, the investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made. The motivation for the shooting is not clear.

According to NYPD crime stats, there have been four shootings so far this year in the 63rd Precinct, which encompasses Bergen Beach, Gerritsen Beach, Mill Basin and Flatlands.

Tuesday’s incident was the second time a teen was shot in Brooklyn in just seven days — on Aug. 15, a 17-year-old was shot and critically injured during an argument at the Major R. Owens Health and Community Wellness Center in Crown Heights.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.