73-year-old woman killed by Jeep driver while crossing Midwood street

The scene at Avenue L and East 12th Street in Midwood, where a 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Jeep on Dec. 1.

A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Avenue L and East 12th Street in Midwood on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, Chana Layosh, was crossing near the Bais Horoa of Flatbush when she was hit by the vehicle, which was traveling eastbound and making a right turn just after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Shopping bags could be observed laying in the roadway following the crash, which happened just steps from Layosh’s home.

The 57-year-old driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. No charges or arrests were made as of Monday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad.