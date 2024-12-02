Quantcast
This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

73-year-old woman killed by Jeep driver while crossing Midwood street

By Posted on
DSC_2522
The scene at Avenue L and East 12th Street in Midwood, where a 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Jeep on Dec. 1.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Avenue L and East 12th Street in Midwood on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, Chana Layosh, was crossing near the Bais Horoa of Flatbush when she was hit by the vehicle, which was traveling eastbound and making a right turn just after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Investigators from the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad examine the intersection where a pedestrian was killed in Midwood on Sunday evening.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Paramedics rushed the woman to Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Shopping bags could be observed laying in the roadway following the crash, which happened just steps from Layosh’s home.

The 57-year-old driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. No charges or arrests were made as of Monday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

About the Author

More Midwood News

More from Around New York