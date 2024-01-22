62-year-old woman killed by turning pickup truck in Sheepshead Bay: NYPD

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 62-year-old woman was killed after a pickup truck driver struck her as she walked along East 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay on Sunday.

According to the NYPD, Chuyan Chen — a Sheepshead Bay resident — was crossing Avenue X northbound in the crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck as he turned left from Avenue X onto southbound East 16th Street.

Officers from the 61st Precinct responded to the 911 call about the crash at approximately 4 p.m., and found Chen lying in the street with head trauma. Paramedics brought Chen to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 7:27 p.m. Chen lived only about a mile and a half from the scene of the crash.

The 27-year-old male driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene and was not injured, police said. His identity has not yet been released, and an investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Squad is ongoing. It was not immediately clear if the driver had stopped at the stop sign on Avenue X before turning.

According to data compiled by NYC Crash Mapper, the area where Chen was hit in Sunday has not seen a high number of serious car collisions in recent years. From January 2020 through January 2024, the intersection of Avenue X and East 16 Street seen only one collision, with one injury. The blocks adjacent to the crash site report similar statistics. However, the crash occurred less than a week after a 52-year-old woman was hit and killed by a turning pickup truck in Bay Ridge, just blocks from here home – and months after a number of seniors were killed or seriously injured in a number of crashes across southern Brooklyn.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.