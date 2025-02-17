Brooklyn music scene steps up for LA wildfire relief at Baby’s All Right benefit concert

Baby’s All Right will host the LA Wildfire Benefit Show on Feb. 21, featuring performances from local artists to raise funds for those affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

A Williamsburg music venue will host a benefit concert this Friday in support of those who lost everything in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

On Feb. 21, Baby’s All Right will host “Baby’s Presents: LA Wildfire Benefit Show,” in partnership with HDA x Kerosene MGMT and Tallulah PR. The event will raise funds for the victims of the catastrophic fires, which have caused widespread destruction across parts of Los Angeles, displacing thousands and leaving countless homes and businesses in ruins.

The night will feature performances from Sabrina Song, Miette Hope, Loose Buttons, B.Miles, and Slow Bird. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. This is a 21+ event.

Since the fires began, individuals and organizations around the world have rallied to provide aid to those impacted. As the fires raged on, Time Out Market New York partnered with Red Cross Wildfire Relief to donate 100% of proceeds from two select drinks — the Blueberry Margarita and the Cucumber & Jalapeño Spritz mocktail — to help survivors.

Now, as Californians pick up the pieces, the Baby’s All Right benefit concert offers Brooklynites another meaningful way to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

Tickets start at $20, with 100% of proceeds going to Mutual Aid LA to support those affected by the fires. A QR code will be available on-site for those who wish to donate during the event.

In a post promoting the show, performer B.Miles said simply, “love you LA.”

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.