BAM’s ‘gift of gratitude’: Fall R&B concert series returns with fanfare to Fort Greene Park

The Brooklyn Academy of Music brought back its free fall R&B concert series last weekend, hosted on the Myrtle Lawn at Fort Greene Park — and this weekend, they’ll do it all again.

“The series continues BAM’s over two-decade-old tradition of celebrating R&B, soul, jazz, funk, pop, blues, rock, electronica, spoken word, and more,” a spokesperson for the multi-arts center said.

This weekend’s installment will feature performances by Tony Award-winning playwright Stew with his band The Negro Problem on Oct. 8, and Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June on Oct. 9. Last weekend featured performances by jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker and Grammy Award-winning singer Mykal Rose.

Elizabeth Moreau, BAM’s vice president and senior producer, says this month’s showcase at Fort Greene Park is just one of the many free concert series hosted by the organization — whether it’s indoors at BAM’s Cafe Live shows or outdoors at weekly summer events.

“We wanted to really celebrate a wide range of music artists and our local Fort Greene community who have been coming to take part in our free music series for decades,” Moreau told Brooklyn Paper.

While BAM’s shows in Fort Greene first started over 20 years ago, last year was the art program’s first time bringing the series back to the park. The 500-seat venue sold out, this year, BAM administration like Coco Killingsworth, vice president of creative social impact, is expecting the same turnout.

“This is only the second year of the series in Fort Greene park but last year we were still in the midst of a more fraught phase of the pandemic, so I know people were relieved and thrilled to be able to come out and enjoy music and each other again,” Killingsworth said in a statement to Brooklyn Paper. “Plus, Fort Greene Park is such a special place, and we are so grateful to partner with the Fort Greene Park Conservancy to present this series to folks in Brooklyn.”

Families are encouraged to bring food, picnic blankets and chairs to indulge in an evening of vibrant music with the Brooklyn community.

“It’s a great turnout and it’s really amazing to meet in a park,” said Moreau. “It’s a great way to spend the afternoon with family or friends.”

The heavy rainfall of last weekend may have dampened the first set of performances, however BAM officials ae eager to invite locals back out for an evening of free music. Shows will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the official event website.

“BAM is a public institution for the people of Brooklyn and beyond,” said Killingsworth. “This series is our gift of gratitude and to show how deeply we care about our community.”