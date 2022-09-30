BP Weekender: Six things to do in Brooklyn Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Friday, Sept. 30

Get your art on: Celebrate the start of the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival with performances and workshops from the Mark Morris Dance Group, then dance it out with the Soul Summit Dance Party. Be sure to check out the rest of the festival throughout Brooklyn on Friday and Saturday.

Free to attend. 4-8 p.m. The Plaza at 300 Ashland, 300 Ashland Place at the corner of Lafayette and Flatbush avenues in Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, Oct. 1

Bay Ridge Half Marathon: Get yourself ready for the NYC Marathon by running through the streets of Bay Ridge. This southern Brooklyn half marathon has some unmatched views and includes a run by the towering Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

$70 to race. 8 a.m. at the American Veterans Memorial Pier, Bay Ridge Avenue at the intersection of Shore Road in Bay Ridge.

Help ensure southern Brooklyn’s ecosystem: Do your part to ensure the continued flourishing of southern Brooklyn’s largest natural ecosystem in Marine Park, helping restore forested areas as you learn about what makes the park so special. Bring clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Free to attend. 10 a.m. at the Salt Marsh Nature Center, Avenue U & E. 33rd Street in Marine Park.

Art talk on the waterfront: Bonnie Ralston and Joe Banish, the artists behind “Rust Show,” a new exhibition at the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition, come together to talk about their art and the exhibit. “Rust Show” explores the process of rust and corrosion and the relationship between rust and the city.

Free to attend. 2 p.m. at Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition, 481 Van Brunt St. near Reed Street in Red Hook.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Brooklyn Book Festival’s big day: It’s the most wonderful time of the year for bookworms — the main event of Brooklyn Bookfest! Authors, illustrators, poets, musicians and more will play music, do readings, discuss current events, discuss writing, and more.

Free to attend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at parks and venues throughout Brooklyn. Exact times and locations here.

Atlantic Antic: The annual antics continue! The Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation presents the 47th Annual Atlantic Antic Festival — a mile-long street fair packed with an exciting selection of entertainment, homemade crafts and well-loved food vendors this Sunday. Brooklyn residents are invited to make the 10-block stroll to shop from a variety of merchants in neighborhoods including Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn. You can also catch Little Amal along the route.

Free to attend. 12-6 p.m. Rain or shine. Atlantic Avenue from Hicks Street to Fourth Avenue.