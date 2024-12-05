New American eatery with Eastern European flair, Breva, set to open on Brighton Beach boardwalk

Breva, a new American eatery with Eastern European flair, is set to open in Brighton Beach this month.

A new restaurant plans to bridge longstanding tradition and emerging tastes in Brighton Beach.

Breva, an American brasserie and cocktail bar, is set to open its doors on Dec. 18, right next to the famous Tatiana Grill on the boardwalk.

It’s an unusual place for a new restaurant. Brighton Beach is a short walk from Coney Island, and it’s well known for its Eastern European restaurants and grocery stores — but in the offseason, the neighborhood is quiet. More than one-quarter of residents in the area are over age 65, and about half are foreign-born, hailing largely from Russia and Ukraine.

But Apicii, the hospitality company behind Breva, said it’s responding to shifting demographics and growing demand for contemporary dining — and that it has “big plans” for the area.

“Breva will offer a convivial space for the community to gather over flavorful, New American cuisine and craft cocktails in a distinctive setting that celebrates local heritage while looking towards the future of the neighborhood,” said Tom Dillon, founder and CEO of Apicii, in a statement.

The restaurant will take over 3145 Brighton 4th St., a century-old building that was previously home to family-owned Russian eatery Cafe Volna, which closed in 2023 after 30 years in operation.

Breva’s first blend of old and new comes inside the building. Its old front wall has been replaced with large windows, maximizing natural light and views of the beach and boardwalk, and the restaurant has new Italian tiles, herringbone wood floors, and a gleaming new marble bar.

But its original brick window arches have been preserved, as have its vaulted ceilings. The eatery will have space for 120 guests, plus a private dining room in a subterranean wine vault.

The menu, built by chef Travis McGinty, features American classics and items inspired by the neighborhood’s heritage. American dishes include the Breva Double Cheeseburger with angus beef patties and aged cheddar, chorizo and potato coquettes, plus oven-baked pizzas and steak frites.

Plates taking cues from local Russian and Ukrainian influences include Caviar Tots with Yukon potatoes and black caviar, a smoked fish dip with pickled shallots, and Vareniki Potato Dumplings with caramelized onions, sour cream, and sea salt.

“Breva is more than just a restaurant. The New American brasserie is a unique culinary destination that welcomes the entire community with a broad selection of classic American dishes served next to bold, new flavors, and respectful tributes to the neighborhood’s dining heritage,” McGinty said in a statement. “I can’t wait for our guests to try the menu.”

Breva’s bar is well-stocked for an “elevated” cocktail menu, with items like the Breva Smoked Old fashioned with bourbon, fig, sherry and bitters; and the Brooklyn, with rye, dry vermouth, Luxardo, China China, and bitters.

Vodka is the spirit of choice for many Russian and Ukrainian locals, and Breva plans to serve a wide selection of vodka martinis — plus 75 vodkas by the bottle, served alongside fruit compote and seltzer. There are also 50 wines by the glass and 75 reserve bottles.

Breva is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and will be open Wednesday-Friday from 12-10 p.m, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Come summer, the eatery plans to open seven days a week, from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.