Home-court advantage: Brooklyn Chamber to celebrate Liberty’s win and local business leaders at Winter Gala

The New York Liberty celebrate their historic 2024 WNBA Championship win, a milestone that will be honored at the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Gala on Dec. 17.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Winter Gala later this month, where the borough’s business-boosting arm plans to honor this year’s WNBA champions New York Liberty for their first championship win in franchise history.

“2024 was a banner year for Brooklyn, and one of many high points was the New York Liberty’s resounding championship win,” Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers said in a statement. “At this year’s gala, we are proud to honor the Liberty, BSE Global, and also highlight some of the many small businesses that are driving Brooklyn’s incredible economic growth and development.”

The 2024 Winter Gala will also spotlight local business owners who Chamber officials say “exemplify the diversity of Brooklyn businesses.”

This year’s honorees — Avremy Scheinfeld of Abe’s Corner in Crown Heights, Fany Garson of La Newyorkina in Red Hook, Jennifer Wong and Santos Agustin of Gone to the Dogs in Park Slope, and Keishon Warren of BKLYN Blend in Flatbush and Bed-Stuy — have been a driving force in Brooklyn business.

The group will be honored alongside Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, and Gregg Bishop, executive director of the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation’s Social Justice Fund.

“This Championship is not only for our team and New York City – it’s for all Liberty Loyals and our Brooklyn community who has embraced us wholeheartedly since we began playing at Barclays Center,” said Clarke. “This was a special year for the Liberty. We are so proud to be your 2024 WNBA World Champions, and we look forward to continuing to work together to make this community even stronger.”

The gala, scheduled for Dec. 17 at the El Caribe Country Club, will also feature a trade expo and dinner, during which Peers looks forward to commemorating Brooklyn’s business communities on an outstanding year.

“The best is yet to come for Brooklyn, and we can’t wait to see what 2025 has to offer,” he said.