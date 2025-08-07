‘A space for kids’: Brooklyn Children’s Museum to celebrate Caribbean culture with family festival

Color, culture and Carnival spirit will take over Crown Heights this Saturday as the Brooklyn Children’s Museum hosts its annual “Celebrate the Caribbean” festival — a family event honoring the borough’s vibrant Caribbean communities.

“At Brooklyn Children’s Museum, all of our programming reflects the diversity of the communities of Brooklyn,” said Dylan House, director of public programs at the museum. “And being a museum that’s located in Crown Heights, with a large Caribbean population, we reflect that in our programming.”

The celebration, which aligns with the famed West Indian Day Parade over Labor Day weekend, has been part of the museum’s calendar since at least 2016. What sets it apart is its immersive, community-driven approach.

“We think about Caribbean culture through many different lenses — storytelling, performance dance, music, food and costumes,” House said. “We try to be as accessible as possible because [this] is a space for kids, and we try to reflect the diversity of cultural traditions and give them a well-rounded view of the world.”

This weekend’s festivities are set to feature a wide range of partners and activities. Harmony Music Makers will lead steel pan drumming workshops, while CarNYval Dancers Sesame Flyers will present high-energy Carnival dance performances featuring youth performers.

Visitors can also create colorful headdresses in the museum’s ColorLab art studio, led by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association. Janelle Harper, a local children’s book author, will read from her works exploring community diversity and Caribbean heritage. The museum is also partnering with the Carib Biz Network to support local small businesses.

House spoke about the broader significance of events like these in a museum setting, especially one rooted in a diverse, multicultural borough like Brooklyn.

“I think it’s really important when kids are able to see themselves in the programming that is presented and to create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere,” he said. “Oftentimes, museums don’t really feel accessible to people; maybe the programming isn’t speaking to them, or maybe it’s reflecting not on their culture.”

As Brooklyn continues to grow and change, events like “Celebrate the Caribbean” remain vital. House said the museum has “developed really amazing partnerships with these community groups” and values that “we give them a platform where they can do what they do best.”

“Celebrate the Caribbean” will take place on Aug. 9, from from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum (145 Brooklyn Ave.). General admission is $15. For more information, visit brooklynkids.org.