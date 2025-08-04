Cat lovers crowd the stands for Cyclones’ first ‘Purrrrfect Game’

Fans and their feline friends filled the stands at Maimonides Park for the Brooklyn Cyclones’ first-ever “Purrrrfect Game.”

Take meow to the ball game!

In a Coney Island first, the Brooklyn Cyclones welcomed cats to the ballpark for the team’s inaugural “Purrrrfect Game” on Tuesday, July 29, at Maimonides Park, giving the borough’s feline fanatics a chance to enjoy America’s pastime alongside their four-legged companions.

Minor league baseball is no stranger to quirky theme nights, and the New York Mets affiliate once again leaned into the fun with a cat-centric twist on the classic “Bark in the Park” promotion. Fans who purchased the special ticket package were allowed to bring up to two cats to the game.

The $25 promo included a game ticket, a commemorative “Purrrrfect Game” T-shirt — available in sizes small to extra-large — and access to cat-friendly sections 22 and 24 down the right-field line. All felines were required to be leashed or in a carrier. First pitch was at 6:40 p.m.

From cat treats to Cracker Jack, the night was a paws-itively delightful time for people and pets alike.

Brooklynites showed up with their fuzzballs in tow, swapping cat stories and snapping selfies in the stands.

Among the VIPs (Very Important Pets) was Pumpkin, an adventurous, fluffy calico Ragamuffin from Manhattan. A certified therapy cat and seasoned traveler — she’s visited 28 states and counting — Pumpkin took a well-deserved break from her day job as a feline influencer to catch the game.

Another crowd favorite was Red Lobster (Lobster, for short), who showed up with a trio of human pals to root for the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Team mascots Pee Wee and Sandy the Seagull warmly welcomed their new feline fans. The event was held in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, which hosted an informational booth for game attendees. Cats and their people watched the Cyclones face off against the Jersey BlueClaws in a three-hour matchup.

Brooklyn lost the 7-4 showdown during the “Purrrrfect Game.” The teams met again on Aug. 2 for “Seinfeld Night,” and the result was the same. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws once again defeated the Cyclones 7-4, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit in front of a crowd of 6,640 fans at Maimonides Park.

For more information on promotional games, visit milb.com/brooklyn/tickets, or see Brooklyn Paper’s preview of the summer at Coney Island.