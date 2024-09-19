New digs! Brooklyn Football Club makes temporary move to Manhattan after turf troubles

Brooklyn Football Club will play at the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium at Columbia University for the rest of 2024.

Brooklyn Football Club has secured a new home field for the remainder of the 2024 season — but it’s not in Brooklyn.

Team leads struck a deal with Columbia University to host seven home matches at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium, located within Columbia’s Baker Athletics Complex at West 218th Street and Broadway in Manhattan.

The move comes after Brooklyn Football Club was forced to postpone its home opener, originally scheduled for Aug. 31 against Carolina Ascent FC, due to turf installation deficiencies at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Both the league and team determined that the Brooklyn field was unsafe for play.

“Player safety is our top priority, and the decision to temporarily relocate our home matches to Columbia University will ensure the well-being of everyone involved,” Daniel Hall, founding partner and CEO of Club Underdog, the parent company of Brooklyn Football Club, said in a statement. “While our heart is in Brooklyn, and we’re disappointed not to play there, we’re excited to bring our Brooklyn spirit to Manhattan and compete at the highest level.”

Devout soccer fans can catch the following matches at Columbia University:

Game 1: Sept. 25 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Sept. 28 vs. Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Oct. 11 vs. DC, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Oct. 15 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (Date change)

Game 5: Oct. 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (Date change)

Game 6: Oct. 27 vs. Fort Lauderdale, 2 p.m. (Date change)

Game 7: Oct. 31 vs. Spokane, 7:30 p.m. (Date change)

“We remain deeply committed to our Brooklyn roots and look forward to returning to Maimonides Park for the second half of the USL Super League season,” Hall said.

Existing season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets to all seven home matches at Columbia University, officials said.

With four points and an undefeated record in their first two games, including a historic win against Tampa Bay Sun FC, BKFC aims to continue its competitive streak as it takes the pitch in Manhattan.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders or purchasing group tickets can find additional information online at brooklynfootballclub.com/columbia.