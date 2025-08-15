Quantcast
Brooklyn backpack giveaways 2025: Where to get free school supplies this August

NYRP backpack giveaway
The New York Restoration Project will host three back-to-school events in Cypress Hills, Brownsville and Bed-Stuy, part of a boroughwide wave of free backpack giveaways.
Photo by Ben Hider, courtest of New York Restoration Project

With the first day of school approaching, Brooklyn is buzzing with community-led backpack drives aimed at giving students the supplies they need to start the year prepared. Local organizations are working to ensure children head into the classroom prepared and ready to learn.

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) will host three “Back-to-School Backpack Bonanza” events this month, bringing supplies and celebrations to neighborhoods in need.

The first is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Essex Street Community Garden from noon to 3 p.m. The second will be held Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLeod’s Community Garden in Brownsville. The final event is set for Aug. 29 at the Bed-Stuy Community Garden from 5 to 9 p.m.

All events will offer free backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to receive them.

The drives aim to reach underserved populations, said Mike Horowitz, the project’s public programming coordinator. “If you look at any supply lists that schools put out, when you add up the cost of all the items, it’s a lot,” he said.

He said the organization’s gardens help support students in these communities and ensure “teachers and administrators can do their best work.”

NYRP’s efforts are part of a broader wave of back-to-school giveaways taking place in Brooklyn this month. Here’s where families can find free backpacks, school supplies and community celebrations:

Aug. 17 — Riseboro Bookbag Giveaway

RiseBoro will host a bookbag giveaway on Aug. 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 pm. at Irving Square Park, at the corner of Knickerbocker and Weirfield streets.

Aug. 19 — Senator Persaud’s Free Family Fun Day in Canarsie

State Sen. Roxanne  J. Persaud will host a Back-to-School Free Funday in Canarsie Park (East 88th Street entrance) on Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for children aged four to 14. 

backpack giveaway brannan
Brooklyn offers varoious back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaways throughout the month of August.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

Aug. 22 — NIA’s P.S. 179 Giveaway in Kensington

NIA Community Services Network will host a backpack giveaway with Council Member Shahana Hanif on Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at P.S. 179 Kensington. One backpack per child; child must attend. 

Aug. 22 — Council Member Hudson’s Fair and Field Day

Also on Aug. 22, Council Member Crystal Hudson presents a Back to School Fair and Field Day at Jackie Robinson Playground (at Montgomery Street and Zenita Thompson Place), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering school supplies, resource fairs and games. 

Aug.  22: NYRP Giveaway at Essex Street Community Garden 

Aug. 23: NYRP Giveaway at  McLeod’s Community Garden in Brownsville

Aug. 23: Pentecostal Church of God’s Flatbush Giveaway

The Pentecostal Church of God hosts its fourth annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway on Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing free backpacks and school supplies. Students must be present to collect supplies, and children under 12 must be accompanied. 

Aug. 23: Bay Ridge Cares Backpack Give-Away

Bay Ridge Cares will distribute 500 backpacks with school supplies for children K-5 on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m., located at the office of Council Member Justin Brannan. 

Aug. 23: Family Fun Day at Surf Playground

NIA will host a Family Fun Day in Coney Island in partnership with Brannan on Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

brannan backpack giveaway
Council Member Justin Brannan hosted a backpack drive with NIA Community Services Network earlier this month, and his office will sponsor others throughout August.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

Aug. 25: Gerritsen Beach Library Giveaway

The Brooklyn Public Library’s Gerritsen Beach branch will host a backpack giveaway sponsored by Council Member Mercedes Narcisse on Aug. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Aug. 29 — NYRP Giveaway at Bed-Stuy Community Garden

Editor’s note: This list is being updated daily. Know of another Brooklyn backpack or school supply drive? Email oseaman@schnepsmedia.com.

