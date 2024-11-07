Brooklyn man sentenced to 10 Years for shooting at Uber Eats driver in random drive-by incident

A 28-year-old Brooklynite was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea to second-degree attempted murder.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Brooklyn man was just handed a 10-year prison sentence for shooting at an Uber Eats driver during a random drive-by incident in December 2021, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Laquan Battle, 28, of New Lots pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder for firing approximately four shots at the stranger.

According to the evidence presented, the 22-year-old victim was parked in his car on Dec. 5 around 11:45 p.m., taking a break between deliveries, when Battle drove by in a red Kia. Witnesses reported that Battle cursed at the victim before brandishing a 9-millimeter handgun and firing approximately four shots from his car window.

One of the bullets struck the victim’s vehicle, while another hit a parked car nearby. The victim was not injured in the attack.

Detectives from the 77th precinct identified the firearm and the Kia’s license plate through video surveillance footage, which led to the placement of a felony alarm on the vehicle.

“This defendant’s decision to open fire on an innocent driver was a shocking act of violence that put a stranger’s life at risk and terrorized a peaceful neighborhood,” DA Gonzalez said in a statement. “Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to confronting gun violence with accountability.”

After a thorough investigation, Battle was apprehended in Jonesboro, Georgia, in May 2022 and brought back to New York to face charges.

The sentence handed down on Nov. 7 includes five years of post-release supervision following Battle’s prison term.

“My office will continue to pursue justice for those who recklessly endanger public safety and ensure that everyone in Brooklyn can feel safe in their community,” the DA said.