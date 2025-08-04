Brooklyn Mirage parent company, Avant Gardner, files for bankruptcy

Avant Gardner, the parent company of Brooklyn Mirage, filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

Avant Gardner, the parent company of the Brooklyn Mirage, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

The decision came after “several months of financial distress, culminating with Avant Gardner being unable to open its newly constructed Mirage event space for the 2025 season,” the company said in a statement.

The Brooklyn Mirage had been set to open on May 1 after a major renovation. But the reopening was canceled hours before its first show as the venue struggled to pass city inspections and obtain occupancy permits.

Avant Gardner owes more than $155 million in “funded secured debt obligations,” court documents show, or debt tied to its assets. It also owes $6.5 million in taxes.

Documents show the company has taken out several loans and cash advances in the past several months, including one $1.5 million loan for “improvements to the property.” One cash advance required Avant Gardner to pay the lender a percentage of its future ticket, food, and beverage sales back to the lender until the advance was paid off.

The company has secured a financing commitment from an existing lender, it said in a statement, and that lender is likely to purchase Avant Gardner’s assets in a “stalking horse purchase agreement.”

Avant Gardner’s other two venues, the Great Hall and Kings Hall — both housed in the same complex as the Brooklyn Mirage — will “remain open and operating as usual,” the company said.

