Brooklynites celebrate Biggie Smalls with new mural on anniversary of his death

Brooklynites came together to celebrate the life of Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls on Thursday afternoon.

The event marked what would have been the 27 anniversary of the legendary rapper’s death on March 8, 1997, when he was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

On a block already lined with “Biggie” murals on Fulton Street and St. James Place, another was added today — as artist John Sears unveiled his mural made of glass with a mirror in the middle that honors the wordsmith.

“This will help define the community even more,” Sears said. “It will make people believe in their dreams.”

Smalls grew up in the neighborhood until he died at age 24.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the Clinton Hill event, and reflected on the legacy of Biggie, and the rap genre in general.

“I grew up on hip hop, everyone in politics from Brooklyn grew up listening to Biggie,” the mayor said. “He helped define the borough. I want this piece of art to reflect that every little kid in this community can see themselves in Biggie and they can make it anywhere.”