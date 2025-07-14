Brownsville to get new arts center, 283 affordable apartments under city plan

A rendering shows the planned Brownsville Arts Center & Apartments, which will bring 283 affordable homes and a new cultural arts hub to the neighborhood.

Brownsville will get a new art center and over 200 affordable apartments in a city-subsidized housing plan the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

Three developers will collaborate to build the Brownsville Arts Center & Apartments (BACA), which will include 283 affordable apartments and a cultural arts center. The city will provide $100 million to the total $254 expected cost, and the center will be built on city-owned land.

The BACA development, which is expected to be completed in December 2027, is part of an increasing trend of using public-private partnerships to build affordable housing amid an unprecedented housing shortage.

Ahmed Tigani, acting commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), said in a statement that BACA shows how development partnerships can serve communities.

“BACA is more than a meaningful investment in quality, affordable housing — it’s a powerful example of what a holistic response to community needs can look like,” Tigani said. “It stands apart as a commitment to creating accessible space for the performing and visual arts, a safe and vibrant place to celebrate our cultural diversity, and a catalyst for building real connections that bring out the best in our communities.”

The project’s affordable apartments will be available to residents making 30% to 70% of the area median income (AMI), in addition to units dedicated to formerly homeless individuals.

HPD led the proposal competition process, ultimately awarding the contract to Gilbane Development, Blue Sea Development and Artspace Projects, Inc. The building will be all-electric, earning a blue ribbon from the state’s energy research agency.

Mayor Eric Adams said the project is part of his administration’s commitment to affordable housing.

“It will give more New Yorkers an affordable place to live, a welcoming place to express themselves, and a quality place to spend time together,” Adams said. “Projects like this that deliver affordable homes and help cultivate community are at the heart of our administration’s work.

Adams is touting his housing record as he launches an independent campaign for reelection against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, who has made affordability a centerpoint of his platform.

Adolfo Carrión Jr., deputy mayor for housing, economic development and workforce, aimed to boost Adams’ housing reputation in a statement.

“The Brownsville Arts Center & Apartments project represents what the Adams’ administration stands for — affordable, sustainable housing paired with community spaces that strengthen the fabric of our city,” Carrión said.

Adams also announced a Coney Island “revitalization” project in June that would build 700 affordable homes.

Tigani said the project is part of HPD’s mission to “invest not just in buildings, but people.”

“When we create space for creativity and expression, we strengthen our neighborhoods and open doors for every New Yorker to feel seen, discover their passions, and feel truly at home,” Tigani said. “We thank our partners for making this bold and beautiful vision a reality.”