Swift sailing! City speeds up evening ferry service in southern Broklyn

Commuting to and from southern Brooklyn in the evenings is about to get easier as the city adds additional faster ferry service.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYC Ferry, the city’s lead agency for waterfront transit, announced faster evening service along its southern Brooklyn “Faster Connections” route from Wall Street/Pier 11 to Bay Ridge starting on July 17.

Seafaring commuters can enjoy a breezy transit on the line, which will soon be available on weekdays from 3:30 until 8 p.m.

Starting on July 17, the evening service will run from Bay Ridge to Wall Street/Pier 11, making stops at Governors Island and Brooklyn Bridge Park and allowing commuters to get home just as fast as they got to work that morning.

The decision builds on a faster morning ferry service first announced by the city’s Economic Development Corporation earlier this year.

After observing a growth in ridership of the faster morning commute, the team decided to expand the service to Brooklyn even more, according to Council Member Justin Brannan who has spearheaded the reintroduction and growth of the ferry operations to southern Brooklyn since he took his position in 2017.

“Bringing an express ferry to Bay Ridge has been a dream of mine ever since we fought to get the ferry back to 69th Street years ago,” he said in a statement. “The AM weekday express has become very popular so having a similar express service during the PM rush was the missing piece to the puzzle. We’ve worked very closely with NYC Ferry over the years and we are truly thrilled to make this happen.”

During the morning travel schedule, from 6:15 to 10:15 a.m, southern Brooklyn vessels will continue their normal operations between Sunset Park to Corlears Hook and Bay Ridge to Wall Street.

With a morning and evening waterfront option available, there is no faster way to get from South Brooklyn to Manhattan, according to Brannan. The change reduces morning commutes between Bay Ridge and Wall Street by 20 minutes.

“The NYC Ferry is still the quickest way to get from Bay Ridge to Manhattan by far! Who says dreams don’t come true?”