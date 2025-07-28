Third tower breaks ground in Coney Island’s affordable housing boom

Officials broke ground on the third and final phase of a major affordable housing development on Surf Avenue in Coney Island.

Three’s a charm?

After two apartment buildings housing nearly 2,000 residents went up nearby, Brooklyn-based BFC Partners broke ground today on a third Coney Island building that would house another 1,500 residents.

The company, which completed Coney I three years ago and Coney II about a year ago, is developing a three-block strip of Surf Avenue across from Maimonides Park, where the Brooklyn Cyclones play.

The 12-story building at 1709 Surf Avenue, the third final phase of this development, will include 420 affordable housing units.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Hakim Jeffries — whose district includes Canarsie, Flatbush, Marine Park in Brooklyn and Ozone Park and Howard Beach in Queens — joined Mayor Eric Adams and a wide range of officials, residents, lenders and the developer.

“All these units are affordable,” BFC Managing Principal Don Capoccia told the crowd. “There’s been a very strong response from the community on the units and occupying the units.”

The groundbreaking for low- and middle-income housing was held at the start of Housing Week, during which the administration through its “City of Yes” initiative celebrates progress in efforts to build affordable housing.

Capoccia thanked the Adams administration as well as Housing Preservation and Develompent (HPD), led by Ahmed Tigani, and Deputy Mayor Adolfo Carrión for being “instrumental” in making the project happen.

He called “the revitalization of Coney Island” a priority for the Adams administration and cited this project as part of that effort.

“I know this lot has been vacant for a long time, long before the stadium was built, long before really the development of our shorelines,” Adams, who said he had been a rookie cop in Coney Island, said. “This is probably one of our last beachfront communities that we can build on.”

Jeffries, who on a lighter note mentioned that he went on high school dates across the street, called this an important and “transformational” project for an “iconic community.”

Others touted the construction as making it easier for residents without high incomes to stay or move to locations like this in Coney Island.

“This is a great day for Coney Island,” City Council Member Justin Brannan said. “Investing in our people, investing in a safe space for future generations, that’s what this is all about.”

The local community board touted its support and appreciation for the construction of all three structures.

“These buildings will allow local residents to remain in their neighborhood,” Community Board 13 Chair Jeffrey Sanoff said, “where they were born and raised, as well as attract newcomers to this wonderful community.”

Adams said more housing had been built in three years and seven months than in 12 years of the Bloomberg and eight years of de Blasio administrations combined.

“New Yorkers deserve a home, and here in Coney Island, we’re making that happen,” Adams added. “We’re surrounded by these beautiful projects that are here and affordable, affordable.”

Acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani, Department of Housing Preservation and Development, called this an “inspiring vision” that also is receiving $200 million in public subsidies.

Jeffries cited low-income housing tax credits and “other federal investments” as playing a “critical role in ensuring that the funding is necessary to bring projects like this to life.”

The latest building will include 11,000 square feet of commercial space and 10,000 square feet of community space.