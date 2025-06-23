PHOTOS | Coney Island makes a splash at 43rd annual Mermaid Parade

Hundreds of colorful groups marched through Coney Island’s streets in the 43rd annual Mermaid Parade on Saturday, June 21.

Fantastical sea creatures, mystical merfolk, antic cars, marching bands and dance troupes took over Coney Island on June 21, showcasing their splashy creativity at the 43rd annual Mermaid Parade.

The scorching heat didn’t dampen the spirits of the more than 30,000 spectators who cheered on the colorful, quirky procession of more than 300 groups as it made its way down Surf Avenue, turned up West 10th Street and continued onto the Boardwalk to Steeplechase Plaza, where the parade disbanded.

Leading the procession were this year’s King Neptune and Mermaid Queen, Eugene Hütz and Queenie Sateen. Hütz, the frontman of Gogol Bordello — a band credited with creating Gypsy punk — and Sateen, a longtime fixture of the local club scene, brought star power to the celebration.

“We’re so excited to welcome these two boundary-pushing artists as our royalty,” Coney Island USA artistic director Adam Rinn said in a statement ahead of the event.

The annual spectacle — hailed as the nation’s largest art parade — celebrates artistic expression and marks the unofficial start of summer in Coney Island.

Bedford-Stuyvesant resident Andre Thomas has attended the parade for years and was honored to serve as one of this year’s judges. He encouraged everyone to take part in the festivities.

“This is a very amazing thing that Coney Island does every single year,” Thomas told Brooklyn Paper. “Everyone should be trying to attend, even if you’re not judging or volunteering. I think it’s worth watching. I think it’s worth getting involved in.”

Thomas said he judged entries based on creativity — though he admitted that bribes like trinkets and beads could sway his vote.

“Oh, I can easily be bought,” Thomas said.

Bambi the Mermaid, known as the Queen of Coney Island, has been marching in the parade for 34 years and described the pageantry as the “high holy day” for creatives to showcase their elaborate costume designs.

Bambi — producer of the world’s longest-running burlesque series, Burlesque at the Beach at Coney Island USA — told Brooklyn Paper her costume was a statement against the proposed Coney Island casino.

“This year, the theme is Coney Island Forever because we want to represent the fight against the casino and everything,” Bambi said. “We’re just very worried about what could happen out here. But I’ve been thinking that for 40 years, too, and nothing is [happening]. It’s a slow move. You know, there’s a lot of magic here. A lot of people are holding it down and keeping [Coney Island] what it is.”

Margarita Portalatin, who grew up in Coney Island and now lives in Pennsylvania, watched the colorful spectacle with her children, Sage and Sydney. The parade marked the start of summer and brought back childhood memories, Portalatin told Brooklyn Paper.

“I love the parade,” Portalatin said. “It’s a fun parade. It brings people to Coney Island, which is good for business.”

Portalatin’s kids appreciated the creativity.

“Everyone gets to express themselves creatively,” Sydney Portalatin said. “Everyone comes out, not only the locals, but also the tourists [and] New Yorkers from other boroughs come out just for the parade, and that’s one of the most beautiful parts about it, the community [the parade] builds.”

Her brother, Saje, added, “I think it’s just a great thing to show off the creativity of the people of Brooklyn and Coney Island.”

Carmen Figueroa, from the Boogie Down Bronx, shined in a mermaid costume. She was accompanied by her husband, Jay, dressed as King Neptune, and her colleague Elisa, who provided “security” for the water nymph.

Figueroa attends the spectacle every year.

“I like the atmosphere, the people, the weather, New York City. It’s the biggest party,” Figueroa told Brooklyn Paper.