SummerStage concert series turning up the heat with six free Coney Island shows

Capital One and City Parks Foundation’s annual SummerStage concert series will return to the Coney Island Amphitheater with six free shows this summer.

Get ready to groove!

Coney Island is turning up the heat this summer with six free shows as part of Capital One and City Parks Foundation’s annual SummerStage concert series.

From June to October, catch the rhythm at the iconic Coney Island Amphitheater, nestled along the historic Riegelmann Boardwalk.

“We are thrilled to return to Coney Island to present another exceptional lineup of free performances as part of our SummerStage 2024 summer season,” said City Parks Foundation Executive Director Heather Lubov. “From salsa to dancehall, doo wop to hip hop and more, our shows this summer celebrate the musical styles that NYC has long nurtured.”

The lineup for the shows at the Coney Island Amphitheater are as follows:

June 15, 5 p.m.: Andy Montañez / Charlie Cruz / People of Earth / La Mega DJ in association with 97.9 La Mega

July 7, 5 p.m.: Federation Sound 25th Anniversary ft. Sister Nancy / Tanto Metro & Devonte / Tifa / Mr. Lexx / Red Fox & Screechy Dan / Iotosh & Friends

July 14, 4 p.m.: GOLDEN OLDIES ON THE BOARDWALK: Oldies is Back in Brooklyn Feat. The Platters former lead singer Frank Pizarro / Charlie Thomas’ Drifters with Jeff Hall / The Marvelettes / Bill Haley Jr’s Comets / Johnny Farina / The Excellents / The Chiclettes / Vinnie Medugno / Hosted by Joe Causi WCBS FM and Sal Abbatiello Fever Records / Music by The Coda Band

Aug. 4, 4 p.m.: NEMS Presents: GORILLAFEST Featuring Ghostface Killah / DJ Drewski & Friends / Statik Selektah / Scram Jones / Tony Touch and Friends

Aug. 11, 6 p.m.: WBLS 50th Anniversary Celebration: Jon B / Vivian Green / Meli’sa Morgan / Horace Brown / Jeff Redd / Funk Flex

Oct. 20, 1 p.m.: The Chol Hamoed Spectacular: The Yeshiva Boys Choir presented in association with EG productions

“Representing Coney Island is an honor, and I’m over the moon to have SummerStage at our Amphitheater. I can’t wait to enjoy these incredible shows with our diverse community,” said Coney Island Council Member Justin Brannan. “Here’s to an unforgettable summer filled with great music.”

The Coney Island Amphitheater opened at the newly renovated Childs Restaurant building in June 2016. The 5,000-seat outdoor venue was a long time coming for local pols — its opening struck a particular chord with former Borough President Marty Markowitz, who proposed converting the landmark into a bandshell in 2013 after he tried and failed to create one at nearby Asser Levy Park back in 2009.