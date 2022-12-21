Cops: 30-year-old man injured but alive after being shot in chest and neck in Brownsville

A 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found on a Brownsville street on the afternoon of Dec. 21, according to the New York City Police Department.

Cops responded to a 911 call at about 2:23pm and discovered the man injured but alive near the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Belmont Avenue, according to an NYPD spokesperson. He had sustained wounds to the chest, neck, and jaw.

The victim — who officers said was uncooperative — was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center for treatment. Police from the 73rd Precinct discovered a knife left behind on the scene, and roped off the street as they investigate the incident.

Cops have not yet named a suspect in the shooting, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. As of Wednesday evening, the identity of the victim had not been released.

Year-over-year, shootings are down 23% in the 73rd Precinct, which includes Brownsville and Ocean Hill, though the number of gun crimes remains high, according to NYPD data. As of Dec. 18, there had been 59 shootings in the precinct, compared to 77 last December.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.