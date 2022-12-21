Quantcast

Police & Fire

Cops: 30-year-old man injured but alive after being shot in chest and neck in Brownsville

By
comments
Posted on
cops investigate brownsville shooting
A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD. A suspect has not yet been named.
Lloyd Mitchell

A 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found on a Brownsville street on the afternoon of Dec. 21, according to the New York City Police Department.

Cops responded to a 911 call at about 2:23pm and discovered the man injured but alive near the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Belmont Avenue, according to an NYPD spokesperson. He had sustained wounds to the chest, neck, and jaw. 

police at scene of brownsville shooting
A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in Brownsville on Wednesday afternoon. Lloyd Mitchell

The victim — who officers said was uncooperative — was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center for treatment. Police from the 73rd Precinct discovered a knife left behind on the scene, and roped off the street as they investigate the incident. 

Cops have not yet named a suspect in the shooting, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. As of Wednesday evening, the identity of the victim had not been released.

knife on ground near brownsville shooting
A knife was found near the scene of the shooting, according to the NYPD. Lloyd Mitchell
Cops found man with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the victim, who had been shot multiple times, was uncooperative when they arrived. Lloyd Mitchell

Year-over-year, shootings are down 23% in the 73rd Precinct, which includes Brownsville and Ocean Hill, though the number of gun crimes remains high, according to NYPD data. As of Dec. 18, there had been 59 shootings in the precinct, compared to 77 last December.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

About the Author

Jada Camille

Jada Camille is a Nashville native who recently relocated to Brooklyn. She graduated from Lee University in Tennessee with a BA in Digital Media Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. When she isn’t writing you can find her wandering the streets of Brooklyn, being a self-professed coffee snob or watching her favorite comfort shows.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York