Cops searching for three people connected to multiple Dyker Heights burglaries

photo of three dyker heights burglaries suspects
Police are looking for the three individuals connected to a string of burglaries in Dyker Heights.
New York City Police Department

Cops are looking for the three individuals and a vehicle they believe are associated with a string of burglaries occurring in Dyker Heights earlier this month.

According to a New York City Police Department spokesperson, law enforcement has received two reports detailing two very similar incidents, happening around the same time and location.

The first break in took place on Sept. 1 around 8:50 p.m near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 71st Street. Two individuals allegedly entered a residence by breaking into a basement window. A the third individual waited outside as a suspected “lookout.”

“Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $3,000 in cash and approximately $8,000 in jewelry,” an NYPD official said.

The alleged thieves then fled the location on foot, heading eastbound on 71st Street before entering a dark colored SUV that was last seen traveling southbound on 13th Avenue. 

The alleged dyker heights suspects were seen leaving the scene in dyker heights in a dark colored SUV.
The second incident occurred the next night, just a few blocks away, and mirrored the first break-in almost exactly. At about 9:30pm, two suspects were reportedly seen entering a residence at 67th Street and 13th Avenue through a basement while a third waited outside. 

“Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $700 in jewelry,” a police official reported.

The people then fled the location in a dark colored SUV in an unknown direction. 

Police say both homes were empty at the time of the incidents, and no injuries were reported. Burglaries in the Brooklyn South Patrol, which includes Dyker Heights, are up nearly 25% compared to this time last year, according to NYPD data. Robberies are also up nearly 50%. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

